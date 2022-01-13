Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 162.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.