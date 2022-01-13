VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,463,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 74,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

