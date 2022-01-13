VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 120,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,636,538 shares.The stock last traded at $39.36 and had previously closed at $39.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

