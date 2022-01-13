VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $21.97 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.