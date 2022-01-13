Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.07.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.87. 252,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.