Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 75,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 394,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.42. 149,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

