Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM remained flat at $$79.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

