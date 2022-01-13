Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HERO traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.