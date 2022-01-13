Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

