V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,256 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

