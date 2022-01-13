Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.