Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.59

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 64685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $921.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

