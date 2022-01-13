United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.69. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.