United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
United Malt Group stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Thursday. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.
About United Malt Group
