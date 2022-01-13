United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

United Malt Group stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Thursday. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

