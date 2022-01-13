uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 479,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,349. uniQure has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $40.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The company has a market cap of $913.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in uniQure by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in uniQure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

