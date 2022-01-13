Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 92,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,902. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

