Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) One Day Volume Tops $14.04 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $38.93 million and $14.04 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.64 or 0.00017532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00219940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00480951 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00079834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

