Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 21.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 56.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 71.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several research firms have commented on UA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.