Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.42

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 443958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

