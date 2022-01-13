UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 120,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,336. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

