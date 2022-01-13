Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $91.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

