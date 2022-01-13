Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

TYRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TYRA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $12,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

