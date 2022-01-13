Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.31

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.31 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 1058284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total transaction of $2,338,108.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $15,102,418. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.