Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.44.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

