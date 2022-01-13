TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on the stock.

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.57. The company has a market capitalization of £455.69 million and a P/E ratio of 44.83.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

