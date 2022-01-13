TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on the stock.
Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.57. The company has a market capitalization of £455.69 million and a P/E ratio of 44.83.
About TT Electronics
