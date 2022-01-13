Truist Securities Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $176,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.