Truist Initiates Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.