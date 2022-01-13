Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $219.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

