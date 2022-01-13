Truist Financial Corp Has $3.62 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,666,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,956,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

