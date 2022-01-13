Truist Financial Corp Buys 12,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1,093.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $308.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $251.96 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.