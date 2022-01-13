Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of TFC opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $66.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

