Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.
Shares of TFC opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $66.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.
In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
