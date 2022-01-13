Truefg LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $54.17. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,080. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26.

