Truefg LLC Acquires 34,370 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 4.8% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 889,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FREL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,889. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

