TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.17 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00344539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00060576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

