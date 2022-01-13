Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.97 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00017514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

