Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

