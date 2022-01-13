Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,940 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.99. 26,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,378. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

