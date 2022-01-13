Tredje AP fonden Invests $83.30 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.47. 224,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,408. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. The stock has a market cap of $497.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

