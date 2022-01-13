Tredje AP fonden Has $32 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $97.49. 18,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

