Tredje AP fonden Has $16.27 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. 423,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,475,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

