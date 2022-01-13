Tredje AP fonden Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,244. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

