Tredje AP fonden Buys 30,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.68. 20,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,431. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

