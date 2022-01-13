Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 493.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPRKY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 59,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.