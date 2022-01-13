Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPRKY shares. Bank of America downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $22.62 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

