Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,011,000.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

