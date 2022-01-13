TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,858,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

