TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, raised their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON:TGL opened at GBX 232 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.13. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.46).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

