TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$18.50. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. TransAlta Renewables traded as low as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.68. 333,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 415,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. Analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.