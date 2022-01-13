TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRSWF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

