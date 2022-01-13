Traders Purchase High Volume of Noodles & Company Call Options (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,536 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the average volume of 276 call options.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 37.9% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 52.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,362 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

